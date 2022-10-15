As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will create magnificent meals using ingredients found throughout the valley. These meals can be used to increase your Friendship Level with the residents, replenish your energy, or can even be sold for profit. One of the many meals you can make is Beignets. This delicious dessert is pretty simple to make as long as you can get the ingredients. This guide will show you how to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Beignets recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Beignets are a marvelous pastry that you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are a four-star recipe which means you need four ingredients to make them. These ingredients are scattered across the valley and may take a little while to obtain. Luckily, you only need to unlock a few biomes to find them all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can gather the ingredients required to make Beignets, you first need to unlock the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach biomes. These biomes are ones that you will most likely unlock early on in the game and cost around 5,000 Dreamlight overall to unlock. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. After unlocking everything, gather the following ingredients to make Beignets:

Canola

Sugarcane

Wheat

Eggs

Canola can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. If it is unavailable, you can purchase the seeds to grow your own. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can purchase the seeds as well. Wheat is found at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, Eggs can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. After gathering all the ingredients, go to a cooking station and combine the ingredients to make some Beignets.