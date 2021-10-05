How to make Enigma armor in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Enigma runeword in Diablo 2: Resurrected is one of the most popular armor runewords in the game. The best base for Enigma armor is Light Plate, or one of its improved versions, namely Mage Plate or Archon Plate. Whatever armor you use, it will have to have exactly three sockets in order to accommodate each of the three runes required to spell out ‘JahIthBer’: a Jah rune, an Ith rune, and a Ber rune.

Socketed Light Plate and Mage Plate will always have three sockets, while socketed Archon Plate will have either three or four, depending on how far into the game it drops. If you find a common Light Plate or Mage Plate without sockets, you can be sure that it’ll get three if you take it to Larzuk upon completion of the Siege Of Harrogath quest. Archon Plate might get three, but there’s a risk it’ll get four if it dropped late on.

Light Plate starts dropping towards the end of the game on Normal Difficulty, but you’re more likely to get it on Nightmare, or even Hell. Mage Plate starts dropping on Act 5 on Nightmare difficulty, and Archon Plate on Act 5 on Hell difficulty.

As for the runes, the Ith rune is by far the easiest to find or craft. It can be dropped by The Countess or the Hellforge on Normal difficulty (or above, in the case of The Countess), and can show up in regular loot from Act 3 onwards.

Neither Ber nor Jah can be obtained from The Countess or the Hellforge. Ber starts dropping on Act 3 on Hell difficulty, or can be crafted by transmuting two Sur runes and a flawless Amethyst in the Horadric Cube. And Jah starts dropping on Act 4 on Hell difficulty, or can be crafted from two Ber runes and a flawless Sapphire.

Finding those runes is not going to be easy but it’s worth the effort, mainly thanks to Enigma’s huge Strength bonus, and to the fact that it allows you to Teleport, regardless of your Class. Here’s the full list of bonuses: