How to make Honeyed Fruit Juice in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has many food items that help you recover health and satiety points and give various boosts, but there are only a few items that help you get endurance. One such item that allows you to recover endurance is Honeyed Fruit Juice. Additionally, it is easy to make, and you can get it early in the game. It’s an uncommon food item that requires simple ingredients. Here is how to make Honeyed Fruit Juice and where to get its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Honeyed Fruit Juice recipe

Honeyed Fruit Juice is one of the only food items to help you recover endurance in Tower of Fantasy. Eating it will immediately restore 300 endurance and 12% and 3,300 health, making it a favorite food item for endurance and health. To make the Honeyed Fruit Juice, you need its recipe and two ingredients. Here are the ingredients you need to make Honeyed Fruit Juice.

x2 Fallen Fruit

x1 Carbonated Water

x1 Honey

How to get the Honeyed Fruit Juice recipe

Remember that even after you have the ingredients to make the Honeyed Fruit Juice, you will need its recipe. To get the Honeyed Fruit Juice recipe, head to any cooking bot and select the creation menu. Put all the Honeyed Fruit Juice ingredients in the tab until you get an 80 to 100% success rate. After that, cook them, and you will get the Honeyed Fruit Juice recipe.

Related: How to make Chocolate Bread in Tower of Fantasy

Where to gather the Honeyed Fruit Juice ingredients

You need three different ingredients to make Honeyed Fruit Juice, but all of them are fairly easy to get. The first one is fallen fruit which you can get under the trees in Astra and Banges. To get honey, look for the beehives and attack them; they will drop honey. Lastly, you can purchase carbonated water from the Banges or Astra food vendors.