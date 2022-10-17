Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game where you can make many of your culinary dreams come true as you serve up delicious food that you and the residents of the valley can all enjoy. While real-life cooking can be quite tricky, all you need to do in Dreamlight Valley is throw some ingredients into a pot and out pops a delicious Meringue Pie. Of course, that is just one of the many meals you can make. This guide will show you how to make Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Meringue Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Meringue Pie is a four-star recipe in Dreamlight Valley. This means you will be required to obtain four different ingredients to make it. Luckily, the ingredients aren’t hard to obtain and just require you to progress through the game a little bit before you can get them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before making a Meringue Pie, you will need to unlock the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust. These are some of the first biomes that you will probably unlock as you progress through the game since they don’t require much Dreamlight magic to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy Restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. Once both have been completed, gather the following ingredients for the pie:

Lemon

Wheat

Eggs

Butter

Related: How to unlock Chez Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lemons are found in the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust. Both biomes have Lemon trees that you can harvest the fruit from. Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. If Wheat is unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own. Eggs and Butter can both be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. They each cost a little over 100 Star Coins. Combine the ingredients at a cooking station to make your own Meringue Pie.