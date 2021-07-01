How to make mushroom bricks in Grounded

If you’re interested in making mushroom-based structures inside your base in Grounded, you’re going to need plenty of mushroom bricks. All of these structures are made up of mushroom bricks, and without a steady supply of them, you won’t be able to add any fungus buildings. To make mushroom bricks, you’ll first need to acquire the Haze lab BURG.L chip and then create two crafting stations. Once you have both crafting stations, you’ll be ready to go to manufacture a lot of mushroom bricks.

Finding the Haze Lab

You’ll need to venture into the Haze section of the garden, which you can find on the southwest portion of the map. It’s an area where you can only explore if you have a weevil gas mask to protect you from the deadly gases being used here. Once you have the mask, you want to go to the south part of the map to find the lab.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re inside the facility, go inside it until you reach a point you need to turn right through a doorway. There will be several infected weevils in this area that you can take out with a ranged weapon. After they’re gone, dive into the water and swim to the left, and there should be a doorway with the Haze lab BURG.L chip on a table. Bring that back to BURG.L.

Unlocking and crafting the Grinder and Oven

When you return to BURG.L, you’ll gain access to the Advanced Production Buildings recipe, unlocking the Grinder and Oven. You need both of these crafting stations to create the mushroom bricks. However, before creating the Oven, we recommend creating the Grinder. Here are all of the ingredients you need to create the Grinder.

2 Crow Feather Pieces

2 Acorn Shells

3 Flower Petals

5 Bombardier Parts

After you’ve finished crafting the Grinder, you can bring it toadstool, mushrooms, and mushrooms chunks to break them down into a mushroom slurry. Now, you need to create the Oven. These are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to craft it.

10 Clay

1 Charcoal Chunk

4 Boiling Glands

You can set the Oven down anywhere when you’ve gathered up all of the ingredients. Then, when you create five mushroom slurries, you can bring them to the Oven and combine them into a mushroom brick. You’ll need to create multiple mushroom slurries to create a lot of bricks, so hopefully, you can find some quick mushrooms next to you.