How to move animals in Dinkum

Set in the wild Australian outback, Dinkum is a game that comprises elements from other popular titles such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Like other games, you can tame different animals in Dinkum and keep them on your farm. However, as you progress through the game, you’ll likely need to move the animals to a bigger area for better sustainability. Although it’s pretty straightforward to move animals in Dinkum, many players don’t know how to do so. If you are confused about the same, we have a guide explaining everything.

How to relocate animals in Dinkum

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moving animals in Dinkum is very easy, and the steps to do so are mentioned below.

Build an animal pen in the new location where you want to move.

Pick up animal feeders and houses from the old pen and move them to the new one.

Go back to the old pen and dismantle everything that is unnecessary, including the fences and the gate. This will allow your animals to move freely, and taking them to a new place becomes easier.

Now, you need to lure animals to the new pen. Fortunately, a whistle is available that will make all the animals follow you when blown. To use the whistle, press Enter and click on the whistle icon that appears.

You don’t have to whistle continuously to lure the animals. Whistle every few blocks and keep repeating the process until you reach the new location.

Try to maximize your permission for handling pets, as it will give you the blueprint for a silo. Once you have the silo built, it will automatically place animal feed in your pen every morning, and you won’t have to do it manually. If you are interested in building a silo, we have a guide explaining the process.