Nicknaming your Pokémon is one of the main ways the Pokémon series allows your personality to shine through. Most games in the series ask if you would like to give your Pokémon a nickname immediately after catching it, but that’s not the case in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Once you catch a Pokémon in Legends: Arceus, it goes straight into your party with its default name. However, the feature is still present, you just have to know how to access it. Here’s how to nickname Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

First, bring up your Pokémon by hitting “up” on the directional pad. This will bring up your active party. Select whichever Pokémon you would like to give a nickname, and hit “change name.” You’ll then be able to name your Pokémon whatever you want — as long as it’s 12 characters or less.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is arguably the biggest Pokémon game in the series’ history. Between the game’s central goal of researching every Pokémon, as well as the various side quests there are to undertake, there’s a ton to do in this game. If you’re looking for guidance on where to find Dawn Stones, how you can get a haircut, or where to find the Move Tutor, check out our coverage on Pokémon Legends: Arceus.