NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Dwyane Wade in MyTeam

Just before the Christmas holiday, the NBA 2K23 team dropped a very interesting Takeover challenge. A new 94 OVR Takeover card of Heat legend Dwyane Wade is now available in MyTeam and can be obtained by completing a fresh set of Agendas. What will you need to do in order to get 94 OVR D-Wade? Let’s take a look at the tasks at hand.

How to get Takeover Dwyane Wade in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Dwyane Wade in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 55 points with a Heat player in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Make 40 dunks with SG’s over multiple games (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Get 16 assists with a SG in a game (reward is Shot Creator Pack)

(reward is Shot Creator Pack) Get 16 rebounds with Heat players in a game (reward is five MyTeam Tokens)

(reward is five MyTeam Tokens) Win five games using five Heat players (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Get eight steals over multiple games (reward is Perimeter Defense Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

This challenge requires just the use of Heat players. Series 1 cards like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, as well as higher-end options like 91 OVR Shaquille O’Neal and 91 OVR Duncan Robinson, will work for this challenge. Also, make sure to break out your best SGs to rack up points.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Dwyane Wade. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on December 27.