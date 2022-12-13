NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Rafer Alston in MyTeam

It’s time for another Takeover Agenda challenge in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam. A 94 OVR Takeover card of former Magic point guard Rafer Alston is now in MyTeam for a limited time and can be obtained just by completing a new set of Agendas. What will you need to do in order to get 94 OVR Alston? Let’s take a look.

How to get Takeover Rafer Alston in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Rafer Alston in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 31 points with a Rockets player in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Make eight 3-pointers and shoot 72% 3P% with a PG in a game (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

(reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack) Get 15 assists with a Raptors PG in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Get 75 assists with Magic players over multiple games (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Win five games using five Magic players (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Get nine steals in a game (reward is five MyTeam Tokens)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

This challenge requires the use of Rockets, Raptors, and Magic players. For the Raptor PG Agenda, 82 OVR Jose Calderon is a cheaper option that can get the job done.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Rafer Alston. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on December 20.