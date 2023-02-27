Sons of the Forest is filled with bizarre areas, strange mutants, and hungry cannibals. During your time on the island, you will be searching for a mysterious cube that is mentioned in a lot of the notes and even on some pamphlets. The key to finding this cube and learning the story of the island is hidden by a mysterious door with a mark that looks like an arm on it. This guide will show you how to open the arm door in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the arm door in Sons of the Forest

The arm door is located in a bunker on the opposite side of the island from where you spawn. It is indicated by a green dot along the coast of the island. This area is also south of where you can find the revolver. To open the bunker, you will need to get your hands on the maintenance keycard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reaching the bunker, head inside and take the stairs down. You will go down multiple flights of stairs and go through a few hallways until you find a room with a bunch of pipes and blood splattered on a glass wall. Go through the door on the far side and head left. Go down the hallway and you will enter a room with a bunch of paintings. Go through the door between the paintings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of the hallway, you will be in a living area. Head to the left and go through the door to enter the bedroom. Go right and you will find the bathroom. There is a destroyed wall in the bathroom shrouded by smoke. Go through the smoke and you will be in a cave. The door will be directly in front of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to open the arm door in Sons of the Forest

If you find this door early enough in the game, you won’t be able to open it. This is because you lack the item required to interact with the door. To unlock the door, you need to get your hands on the Golden Armor. The Golden Armor is found within a bunker you can discover earlier in the game. This bunker will lead you to a cutscene where you see a large mutant that blocks the path you came from.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After progressing through the bunker, you will find the Golden Armor sitting on a couch past where you can find the katana. When you reach the arm door, don the Golden Armor before interacting with the door and it will open, leading you to the final section of the game. Make sure you are prepared and have the cross on you.