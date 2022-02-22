How to party up with crossplay friends in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

For months, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout players could only join along others on another platform in Custom Shows, but this is no longer the case. As of Season Six, crossplay friends can now also play together in any of the public Live Shows, including Main Shows, Squads Show, and Duos. Thanks to the implantation of Epic Games account, joining or inviting friends is a short, simple process.

You can begin partying up with friends by going back into the game’s main menu and opening up the Social Panel. This menu can be activated by pressing Shift and F3 on PC or by tapping the Touch Pad on PlayStation. The panel will display a list of all of your current friends, with options to either join or invite them beside each name. If you’re looking to join someone who isn’t your friend yet, the top of the panel will also provide an option for you to search their Epic Games account username and invite them.

Once you’ve joined or formed a party, you should see your friends’ characters alongside yours and the host will then be free to begin match-matching. If you find yourself unable to join parties, it may be best to check the Settings’ Option tab to make sure the “Cross-Platform Matchmaking” slider is turned on. Additionally, the Social Panel has a Settings tab of its own worth exploring. This tab offers features like muting all notifications and changing who is able to send you friend requests.

