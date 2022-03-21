How to plant a Data Scraper at the tail of an IO Airship in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Once players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 have established a whole lot of device uplinks for The Imagined, the next task in the Resistance questline will be to plant a Data Scraper at the tail of an IO Airship. Of course, these airships are moderately easy to get to, but finding exactly where to place the device can be a mind-boggling chore. Here’s how you can do it for a mass amount of XP.

It’s important to note that you will already be given the Data Scraper, so won’t have to search for the device ahead of time. As shown below, you can plant the device on any one of the six airships at named locations. The tail of these ships is the side that holds a ramp with wings on it. Once you’re near the tail, look for a screen that it is emitting a white light from the side of the ship. This is where you will be planting the Data Scraper. To install the device, just press the same button you use to switch to your pickaxe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the quest is completed, you will be granted an additional 24,000 XP, but don’t expect another quest to follow this one. Reason being, it is the last of the Week 1 Resistance quests. Currently, Week 2 of the questline is estimated to go live on March 29 at 9 AM ET.

