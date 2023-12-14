How to Play Fortnite Battle Royale Ship it! Express for Winterfest 2023

Fortnite’s Winterfest is every player’s Christmas dream, bringing free gifts and festive treats to their favorite game for a limited time. 2023’s Winterfest features a new game mode, Battle Royale Ship it! Express, but it’s not exactly easy to find.

Each year, Epic Games treats Fortnite players to Winterfest is a Christmas-themed event that packs in free gifts for players to claim each day, time-limited quests, and even a brand new game mode for 2023. However, Winterfest 2023 has brought in a new system with the Ship it! Express game mode, and it’s not totally clear how to get it to work so players can start working through all the weekly quests on offer.

How Do You Play Battle Royale Ship it! Express in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, it doesn’t look like the Battle Royale Ship it! Express game mode is live in Fortnite. According to the official Winterfest 2023 blog post, the game mode should be live starting December 14, 2023. However, we’ve been searching for it in the Discover menu since the post went live, and we can’t find it anywhere.

What is Battle Royale Ship it! Express in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Battle Royale Ship it Express is a time-limited game mode in Fortnite available from December 14, 2023, until 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on January 2, 2024. The mode has limitations, such as the removal of all firearms, with only thrown weapons being available across the map. As a result, loot spawns have been increased, as have supply drops.

These changes will force players to get closer to their enemies and deliver as much damage as possible in the hope of eliminating their enemies in a frantic display of blindly launching explosives. We love keeping our distance and using that to our advantage in standard Battle Royale mode, so this will be a big challenge for us.

However, we have always found explosives to be useful at the end of standard matches. A rocket launcher or grenade launcher shot deals a large area of damage that often catches opponents when they’re trying to avoid taking any hits. The subversion of expectations with the removal of firearms could make for one of the most interesting game modes we’ve seen in a long time.

Of course, nothing compares to the joy we feel when playing LEGO Fortnite. We’re only slightly bitter that there isn’t a Winterfest update for that game mode, but with more content on the way in addition to the bug fixes it’s already seen, we’re sure we’ll be busy with it soon after the Battle Royale Ship it! Express mode comes to a close.