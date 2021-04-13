How to play the Spire’s Message at a Guardian Outpost in Fortnite

The first part of the new batch of Spire Challenges in Fortnite is to play the Spire’s Message at a Guardian Outpost. This is quite easy to do, when you know where to look.

Guardian Outposts can be found in six different locations on the map, radiating outward from the Spire at the center. You can find them at the end of each spoke of the autumnal map color.

Pick any Guardian Outpost that you like, it doesn’t matter as they all have the same message. It is a good idea to drop straight in on them from the Battle Bus, as that way you can avoid the Tower Guardian and just land directly on top of the tower there.

You will see a small ghostly device that you can interact with, and doing so will cause the Spire Message to play, wrapping up the challenge. It is impossible to understand what the message actually says, but this doesn’t seem to be important.

After that, you can move on to the rest of the challenges that we will be keeping track of below.

