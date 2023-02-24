It can feel like a chore to switch between items in Sons of the Forest. When you first start playing the game, you must manually go into your inventory to switch out the items your character carries. While you might do this when you initially begin playing, there is an easier way, allowing you to quickly swap your items while playing. Here’s what you need to know about how to quick swap items in Sons of the Forest.

How to quickly switch between items in Sons of the Forest

You can do this at any point in the game. The first step is to open up your inventory by holding the I button. From there, you’ll have everything you’re carrying laid out in front of you, and this is the same place where you perform your crafting. You need to go to the top of this area and right-click on your backpack. This should bring it to the crafting area, and then you can select what items you want to place on your backpack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you can select any non-grayed-out items from your inventory to place on your backpack. You can remove any items in your bag by hovering over them and clicking them back into your inventory. Once you have the items you want to quick swap to, leave the inventory screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, while standing, hold the I button, and your character will pull their backpack out in front of them. Then, using your cursor, you can click any item you have there, and you’ll immediately equip it. This is not a quick method, but this is faster than having to open up your entire inventory and having to pick the item you want to use.