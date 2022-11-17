God of War Ragnarok has some fantastic new features for players to utilize in order to make combat much more immersive and interesting. But Santa Monica Studios has also tweaked some notable gameplay settings from the previous game to overall improve the experience. One of the tweaked settings is the ability to quick turn. Players have been confused about how to quick turn in God of War Ragnarok since it’s been tweaked by the developers. So, here is a guide on how to do that and when to use quick turn properly.

Related: All Flower Locations in God of War Ragnarok

How and when to do a quick turn in God of War Ragnarok

To do a quick turn in God of War Ragnarok, you simply have to hold down the L1 button and press down on the D-pad. Then Kratos will perform the quick turn move. With the help of this Kratos will quickly turn in encounters when the enemy is attacking from behind. It’s not that complicated and is a convenient trick to use against various enemies. Though it is not used a lot among God of War players, it is a neat trick to know.

Related: All Alberich Hollow collectibles in God of War Ragnarok

Using the quick turn move against mini-bosses can be very useful in defeating them. Some mini-bosses move in an instant and can quickly attack Kratos from behind before he even has the chance to react. Utilizing the quick-turn button will help you dodge, block or counter the attacks and sometimes even stagger some of your enemies. This can very well turn the tide of a difficult battle and can lead Kratos to victory very convincingly. If you are having trouble utilizing the L1 and D-pad combo, then you can easily change to your preferred buttons in the controller remapping section of the Setting menu.