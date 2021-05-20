How to quickly destroy opponent structures while driving a modded vehicle in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to destroy opponent structures while driving a modded vehicle. It’s a fairly basic challenge, but there is an easy way to get it wrapped up quickly and efficiently. Players who make their way to a Team Rumble match will find they can wrap this one up in no time.

When you spawn into Team Rumble, make your way toward a gas station. Here you will find a vehicle and some off road tires. You can throw the off road tires at a vehicle to mod it, then make your way toward the first circle. It’s a good idea to hang out near a gas station within the circle so that you can top up with gas when you need it.

From there, make your way toward large groups of players and start smashing through structures. Building is one of the main activities in Team Rumble, so there will be plenty of them around and you can hopefully get this challenge wrapped up before someone destroys your vehicle.

If you are unfortunate and lose the car, you can grab another one or load into another game and repeated the process.

