How to re-enter the Mexico map in Forza Horizon 5

Much like in previous Forza Horizon games, users who have access to expansion packs can leave the mainland, and enter a brand new map that includes new challenges and events. Forza Horizon 5 is re-visiting the world of Hot Wheels, thanks to the new DLC that went live on July 19. However, in order to enter the map, you must leave the mainland of Mexico. You can re-enter at any time, and here’s how you can do just that.

Users who have left the mainland map in Mexico to enter an expansion area can re-enter in a number of ways. First, users can try to find the “Mexico!” logo at one of the expansion pack maps. Here’s what it looks like on a map, for reference:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find that logo on the map, travel to it. Upon doing so, you should find that the game will prompt you to press a button to leave the expansion area that you are currently in, and be able to re-enter Mexico.

Additionally, users can re-enter Mexico via the Main Menu, To do this, press pause to enter the Main Menu. From here, go to the ‘Campaign’ section of the Main Menu.

After doing that, find the ‘Travel to Mexico’ tab. Click it with A, and you will be asked if you want to travel back to the main map. Select ‘Yes’ to re-enter the mainland map.