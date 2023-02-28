Fallout 76 is filled with various tasks for you to complete and missions for you to take on. If you want to earn some extra points toward your S.C.O.R.E., you will want to complete daily and weekly challenges. These tasks are typically pretty small and only take a little while to complete. Getting through them will move you along the scoreboard and help you earn seasonal rewards. Thanks to the mutations update, you can now re-roll these tasks if you don’t like them. This guide will show you how to re-roll challenges in Fallout 76.

How to re-roll daily and weekly challenges in Fallout 76

Some of the challenges that appear in the list in Fallout 76 can be rather annoying to complete. These challenges will often have you completing difficult tasks or tasks that are too far out of your way. Thanks to the mutations update, you can now re-roll these unwanted challenges and get some new ones. Be careful though because you can only re-roll two challenges each day and doing so will cost you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To re-roll a challenge, you will first need to go into the Atomic Shop. This is done by pressing the start button to access the menu. From the menu, select the Atomic Shop option. Once there, go down to the utility section of the shop and you will see an item called a Re-Roller. If you want to re-roll a challenge, you will need to purchase a Re-Roller. Each one that you purchase will cost you 50 Atoms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After purchasing a Re-Roller, navigate your way back to the menu and go to the challenges tab. Here, you will see all of the challenges you have for the day and week. If you want to re-roll a challenge, highlight it and then press the X button on Xbox or the square button on PlayStation. Epic challenges cannot be re-rolled. These are identified by the star symbol that appears next to them. Fallout 1st challenges, however, can be re-rolled. Keep this in mind before spending your Atoms.