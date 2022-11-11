How to reach the door in the Applecore cavern in God of War Ragnarok – water puzzle solution

During the God of War Ragnarok goal The Quest for Tyr, you’ll have to make your way through The Applecore, which is a section of the Jarnsmida Mines in Svartalfheim. The Applecore consists of a series of challenging water puzzles, that require you to progress my manipulating water flows in order to operate mechanisms. The third one of these puzzles, whereby you have to reach a door on the other side of a cavern, is a hard one.

How to reach the door on the other side of the cavern

Immediately after you complete the lift water puzzle, you’ll come to another empty vault. This one has a door on the far side. Once you’ve cleared the ore from around the chain, raised the zipline, and zipped down, you’ll find yourself on a platform with two water troughs in sight. But don’t freeze either of the troughs just yet.

Instead, turn around, jump over the gap behind you, and give Atreus a boost up to the walkway above. Jump back to the central platform, then throw your Leviathan Axe at the water trough between you and Atreus. Hit it where it crosses past the wheel next to it.

Next, look at Atreus and press Square to tell him to operate the crank. This will release some chunks of ore into the water trough, one of which will get stuck behind the ice. So now, when you recall your Leviathan Axe, the wheel will keep turning, and the platform suspended on a crane will stay in front of the door.

Throw your Leviathan Axe at the trough to the right of the chain, hitting it directly above the wheel, then swing across to the platform. Next, order Atreus to shoot at the chunk of ore blocking the water trough, and the platform you’re on will move over to the door.