How To Reset Dungeons In Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is all about the grind for better gear, leveling up, and the most effective way to do so, and that involves knowing how to reset dungeons to make farming and grinding a quicker and more pleasant expereince.

For those going for level 100 or wanting to get their best gear as quickly as possible, knowing how to reset dungeons and what it is good for can be a major boon when playing Diablo 4. To ensure you know how to do this, we’ve put together this guide on resetting your dungeons in Diablo 4.

How to Reset Your Dungeons in Diablo 4

Resetting your dungeons is very easy in Diablo 4, making farming runs quick and easy to do. To do this, you only need to follow these steps:

Open the World Map using M on PC and the TouchPad/View button on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively. Open the Quest Menu, which is the small menu on the right side of the screen, and a small menu will pop out of this area. At the bottom of this menu, there will be a “Reset Dungeons” option. Click this option and confirm your choice and all the dungeons in the game will reset, excluding story dungeons.

It’s worth noting that you cannot do this if you are inside a dungeon; you will need to leave the dungeon before you can reset, and the same goes for if you are in a party. Additionally, if you are in a party, every player will get a prompt asking them to accept or decline the reset. This will also make any Nightmare Dungeon you have active disappear, so you must use another Sigil to activate it.

Benefits and Reasons for Resetting Dungeons

The key reason you will want to reset dungeons is for EXP farming since this can speed up the process and save you from traveling to other dungeons, and it can be a great way to level up quickly if you need some extra strength for other content. In these cases, finding short and highly dense dungeons, such as Light’s Wrath, Sirocco Caverns, and Champions Demise, are good options, though EXP farming in Nightmare Dungeons isn’t quite as rewarding as it once was, but is still a viable way to level up.

Additionally, it’s a good method for farming Uniques and Uber Uniques, since certain enemy types are more likely to drop certain items, so finding the right dungeon for the item you want and blasting through on repeat quickly can make the whole process smoother and a little less tedious. We recommend using the Diablo 4 Target Farming tool on Diablo4.life, which can give you detailed information on where to find specific Unique and Uber Unique items.