How to return a thrown grenade in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Grenades are lethal and non-lethal equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Some default and custom classes have grenades, while others do not. But even if you are using a class that does not have grenades of any kind in its non-lethal or lethal equipment slots, you can still sometimes use grenades. It’s a risky move, but it can be done, and it’s very satisfying if and when you do manage to pull it off.

Related: How to unlock the Gunsmith in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

How to return a frag grenade in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Whenever there is a live, about-to-detonate grenade anywhere near you in Call of Duty: Modern warfare 2 multiplayer, you will see a red grenade icon on your HUD, close to your crosshair. The position of the icon relative to your crosshair indicates which direction the grenade is in. Usually, the best thing to do is run in the opposite direction. However, if the grenade is right at your feet, then you’ll see a button prompt giving you the option to pick up the grenade and throw it in the direction you’re facing. The prompted button is R1/RB, the same button you press to use your own lethal equipment (including grenades). So, if you press it when a live grenade is at your feet, you won’t use your lethal equipment, you’ll pick up the live grenade and throw it. Or at least, you’ll try to.

If the enemy who threw the grenade cooked it before throwing it, then you might not have enough time to return the grenade, and it might blow up in your hand, which will kill you. And, even if they didn’t cook it, you don’t have much time to pick it up and throw it. So, react fast when you see that button prompt, but not so fast that you throw the grenade into a wall in front of you. Try to throw it back at the enemy who threw it at you, or at least throw it to a safe distance.