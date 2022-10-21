How to save your game in Gotham Knights

Before jumping into a game and investing tons of hours, most of us would want to make sure that we know how to save the game securely. It is the worst whenever you play through a couple of missions and take a break just to come back and learn that all of your progress is null and void. Gotham knights may not be as straightforward as other games in explaining how it saves, so if you’re wanting to double-check that your game is secure, here is what you need to know.

Can you manually save in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights does not allow players to manually save the game in the pause menu like many other games. Instead, Gotham Knights keeps your data secure by autosaving periodically, so when you see the autosaving icon on the top-right side of the screen, you know that you’re good to log off. Though, you will want to make sure to avoid turning off your device or exiting the game before the autosaving icon leaves the screen. Closing the game too early can erase your progress since the last autosave, so patience is key.

Otherwise, if you want to make sure that you don’t lose any progress, fast traveling back to the Belfry will force the game to autosave. This does come with a catch. Fast traveling will end your character’s patrol for the night, meaning that any missions or crime-fighting in progress will be reset. Before doing so, you may want to complete any work in progress.