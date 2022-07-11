How to scan the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In Part 2 of the Vibin’ quest collection in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, you are tasked with scanning the Reality Tree. Before you do that, you need to establish a device uplink at one of the blue uplink sites around the Reality Tree. Once you scan the Reality Tree, you’ll need to make two more scans: one of the root between the Reality Tree and the Reality Bloom, and one of the Reality Bloom. Here are the locations where you need to make all three scans.

Where to scan the Reality Tree

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Reality Tree is the huge glowing tree in the middle of Reality Falls on the west side of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map. You’ll already have been there to collect Reality Seeds if you’ve come this far in the Vibin’ questline. The scan site is actually northeast of the tree itself, on a little square plateau in front of a large wooden cabin. Look out for a blue exclamation mark (!) marker.

Where to scan the root between the Reality Tree and the Reality Bloom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The root you need to scan bridges the road east of the Rave Cave, which is inside the mountain west of the large lake in the center of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map. The scanning site is a short distance south of the root, on the side of the road.

Where to scan the Reality Bloom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Reality Bloom is the large pink flow in the middle of Logjam Lotus, a logging camp on the north shore of the small lake in the northwest part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map. The scanning site is west of the camp, on a little ridge between the camp at the road that passes northwest of the camp. Scan the Reality Bloom, and you’ll complete the first set of objectives of Vibin’ Part 2.