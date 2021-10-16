There are multiple ways to murder someone in BitLife, and one of those methods is scaring them to death. If you’re trying to scare someone to death, you’re probably trying to complete this for a challenge. One of the notable challenges that require you to do this is the Paranormal Challenge. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to scare someone to death in BitLife and the consequences of his action.

Because scaring someone to death is murder, you’ll find it under the ‘activities tab, underneath the ‘crime’ options. Once you reach here, you’ll have to choose to murder someone, and ‘scaring someone to death’ should be one of the several options. If you don’t see it, you may have to wait to refresh these choices by aging up, but it’s one of the typical options you have in BitLife when attempting to murder someone.

You’ll be able to choose anyone your character knows in their relationships, at work, or a stranger. When attempting to scare someone to death, we usually recommend doing it to a stranger or an older member of your family. This way, the task should succeed.

However, this action is attempted murder, and there’s a chance you might be caught by the police. If you are, you’ll need to use a lot of money to try and get out of the sentence. But more often than not, you’re going to be sent straight to jail if the police catch you committing this action. It’s an unfortunate circumstance, so if you’re trying to do this for a challenge, make sure scaring someone to death is the final thing you do.