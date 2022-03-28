How to see invisible bridges in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

To cross the chasms separating you from Lucky Dice and other collectibles in the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Overworld, you need to be able to see the invisible bridges that span the gaps. You gain the ability to see invisible bridges about halfway through a playthrough, and once you have it you’ll need to backtrack into previous areas to collect anything you missed.

The quest that unlocks the ability to see invisible bridges is called “Lens of the Deceiver.” You’ll pick it up from an NPC in the Unfathomable Fathoms area named Margravine. She conveniently stands before the Drowned Abyss zone, the next stop on the main story quest (location pictured without NPC).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak to Margravine, and she’ll give you the quest, then direct you to a dungeon to the northeast. Turn right from where she stands, cross the tall grass and pass the first dungeon you see. The dungeon you need to visit for this quest is further up on a hill in a corner of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The dungeon that gives Margravine’s Magic Glasses is two areas long and filled with standard pirate enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use whatever abilities and weapons you have to hand to kill everything that comes your way, pick up the glasses, then return to Margravine. She’ll give you a special telescope that allows you to see invisible bridges wherever they may be. Find them spanning gaps near partially collapsed Roman-style columns from the beginning to the end of the Overworld.