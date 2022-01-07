How to show ping in Fortnite

To show ping in Fortnite, go to the sidebar menu, then select the icon that looks like a menu overlapping a cog. Next, select Settings and go to the Game UI tab. This is the third one from the left, marked by a rectangular icon with other shapes and symbols inside it. Under HUD Options, go down to Net Debug Stats, and switch it to On. Now exit, save your changes, and start a match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the match, on the top-left of the screen next to your player name, you’ll now see a short list of stats, the top one of which is ping. Put simply, ping is a measure of speed of your connection to the Fortnite server. The lower the number, the faster your connection to the server, so you want it to be as close to 0 as possible. It’s very unusual to actually achieve 0 ping, and it’s perfectly normal for it to go up and down a bit as you play.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Being able to see your ping is useful if you’re tweaking your hardware and/or software settings in order to improve your connection speed, or if you’re having a bad run of form and want to blame it on the technology you are using. Or else the technology Epic Games is using.