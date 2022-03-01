How to smash market stall carts in Forza Horizon 5

As we’ve indicated in our coverage of Forza Horizon 5, drivers across Mexico need to look out for objects to smash constantly. From bicycles to footballs and picnic benches in between, there are many things in FH5 that need to be broken to complete challenges and unlock new rewards. One such object that users need to be on the lookout for is a market stall cart. Here’s how you can find one of these out on the roads in Forza.

Unlike taco carts, market stalls are wooden, and the structures can be easily smashed to bits by a vehicle. Here’s a look at what these carts look like:

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, very similar to taco carts, market stalls are predominantly found in towns that are in Forza Horizon 5. Market stalls can be found in the town of Mulege. We should note that a higher amount of these counts can be found north, in the city of Guanajuato.

However, these are not carts. They look very similar to the taco carts but carry fruits and vegetables. This is what market stall carts look like:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Much like with market stalls and taco carts, go to the Mulege market and across Guanajuato for these market stall carts. Once you have located one of these structures, just line up the carts with your car. Then, use RT and the left stick to steer the vehicle right into the market stall carts.

That’s all there is to it when it comes to smashing market stall carts in Forza Horizon 5. Follow the steps above, and you’ll be on your way.