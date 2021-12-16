How to smash snowmen in Forza Horizon 5

Candy canes and Christmas trees are not the only holiday-themed objects that have been added to the Forza Horizon 5 world. Snowmen have as well, and you’ll need to smash a few of these in order to complete some challenges for Series 2. So, where can you smash some snowmen in Forza Horizon 5. Let’s go over what you need to do.

To smash snowmen, you will first need to find snowmen. Since Forza Horizon 5 is situated in the country of Mexico, so don’t expect to find any real ones out on the road. However, the fake ones will do, and those can be found in the town of Mulege.

Specifically, you will want to go to the Mulege Holiday Market. For those who don’t know where to go to find those, here’s a link to help you out.

Once you head to the Holiday Market, you should find a number of snowmen in, and around the area. All you will have to do is drive through them, much like with other objects that have needed to get smashed in the past, to get the Skill Point boost.