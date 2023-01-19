How to solve Cascade Pool puzzles in Genshin Impact

Almost every update to Genshin Impact will introduce a new puzzle mechanic for players to toy with. The puzzles serve as great complements to quests and exploration, letting the players solve problems with rewards waiting for them if they’re successful. Update 3.4 of Genshin Impact has brought us a new type of puzzle, called Cascade Pool puzzles. These puzzles are scattered throughout the Desert of Hadramaveth in Sumeru and around various camps but are always attached to masonry walls. They range from very simple and straightforward, to much more complicated versions that you’ll need to solve carefully. To help you with that, this guide will explain how Cascade Puzzles work and how to solve them in Genshin Impact.

How to solve Cascade Puzzles in Genshin Impact

Cascade Pools were used to guide the water flow in the Desert’s past. Now, they’re mechanisms that only filter sand, but if you can solve their mechanics, you’ll be rewarded with a Chest.

Each pool is made up of a pool, a main spout, and leading spouts. To activate the puzzle, you need to hit the main spout, which will start pouring sand. The easiest way is to use a bow-wielding character. When the pool fills up, its line marking will light up yellow. You will also note that some leading spouts have blue markings. The ones with blue markings represent the direction that the sand will overflow from one spout to the next pool. However, you can hit them as well, changing their status from open to closed, and vice versa.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal of Cascade Puzzles is to overflow sand from the main spout and into all present pools until each of them is filled. You also have to make sure that any leading spouts on the final pool are closed so that all that hard work doesn’t go to waste. After they have all been filled, you will get a prize, most often a Chest, but sometimes a rarer version, if the puzzle is more complicated.