How to solve the Weathered Rocks puzzle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact features tons of cool puzzles that require you to use your head, and Weathered Rocks are one of those. At first glance, they might look like normal rocks, but when you get closer, the game gives you the information that they’re Weathered Rocks. They’re pretty easy to spot, all you need to do is use the Elemental Sight ability, and when you see a glowing rock in the middle of the desert, it’s likely a Weathered Rock. They’re only found in the Desert of Hadramaveth, part of the Sumeru region on the map.

These rocks contain valuable rewards, but you need to break them to obtain the goodies, and that’s where the Wenut comes in. It’s a specific enemy that you’ll find roaming around the Desert of Hadramaveth, and it’s the only way to break the Weathered Rocks. It’s that snake and drill-like creature that attacks you from underground.

How to break the Weathered Rocks in Genshin Impact

You can break the Weathered Rocks using Wenut’s attack. First, you need to locate a Weathered Rock and a Wenut in proximity. Then you must lure Wenut close to the rock by letting it follow you. Once Wenut is close enough to the rock, you need to dodge its attack while standing near the rock and make sure it hits the Weathered Rock. This will cause the rock to break and reveal the valuable rewards inside.

The rewards are usually chests that have random loot in them. It’s important to note that Wenut’s attack can be difficult to dodge, so bringing a character with high HP is a good idea when attempting to break a Weathered Rock. Breaking Weathered Rocks can be challenging, but the rewards are well worth it.