How to solve the Myrkr Tunnels water puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Forging Destiny is the tenth goal on The Path main story quest line, and sees you, playing as Kratos and accompanied by Freya, sneaking back into Svartalfheim through the Myrkr Tunnels. Your first objective is to find a path to the surface and meet with Brok, but there are some puzzles in the way, the most difficult of which involves a set of water troughs and water wheels.

How to open both water wheel gates in Myrkr Tunnels

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you defeat the Bergsra, use L2 and R2 to throw your axe and freeze the trough above the wheel on the south side. This will turn the wheel and open the south gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow Freya through the open gate. It might feel like you’re giving up on the north gate now, but you’re not. At the end of the low tunnel, there’s a Nornir Chest. From the chest, head north up the slope, and follow the tunnels until you reach a large room with a chain on the east wall. Climb the chain, and pull the lever at the top to move the water trough back in the room with the water wheel gates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back to the water wheel room (there’s a shortcut east of the Nornir Chest), and use L2 and R2 to throw your axe and freeze the upper trough where it crosses over the trough running parallel to the north wall. Then use L2 and Square to command Freya to shoot a Sigil Arrow at the same spot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Recall your Leviathan Axe, then quickly use L2 and R2 to freeze the trough above the wheel on the north side. If you do this before the first trough un-freezes, then it should turn the wheel and open the north gate. If you’re too slow, just try again, but be faster this time.