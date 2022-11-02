After surviving a run-in with one of the freakish Daughters of Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, you will find yourself wandering the castle ground in hopes to find a means of finding Ethan’s daughter. Of course, nothing is ever that simple in a Resident Evil game and you will soon find yourself face-to-face with multiple puzzles, but none are as confusing as the statue puzzle. This guide will show you how to solve the statue puzzle in Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Statue puzzle solution in Resident Evil Village

After reaching the courtyard, you will make your way through the door in the back right of the area. Continue along the path by walking up the stairs and you will hear Lady Dimitrescu scream about you hurting her daughters. Go through the only open doorway in the area and you will find yourself in a room with four statues and a pool of blood, not to be confused with the same room from the Shadows of Rose DLC. On the wall is a golden plaque with an inscription on it. The inscription says “Women are blind to male advances, but the poor shall take their chances to give their lord their bounty sown, so that the wine may flow.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a clue as to each direction that the statues should be facing. If you stand behind the statues you will get the option to interact with them and can turn them in whichever direction you wish. Placing the statues in the correct order will allow you to progress forward. All the statues should be oriented as follows:

Man on the horse facing toward the woman in the robe

Woman in the robe facing the lady with the hat

Lady with the hat facing the woman in the robe

The three men facing the man on the horse

Related: What items should you sell or keep in Resident Evil Village?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all the statues are pointing in the right direction, the pool of blood will clear away and you will be able to move through a trapdoor at the bottom of the pool, down to the basement. Players will need to be careful down there, as it is filled with enemies that will try to block you in and kill you, but clever use of the furniture and layout will get you through the trap alive.