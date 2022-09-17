You can start multiple businesses in BitLife, one of which is a Marijuana Dispensary. This line of work is likely one of the more expensive ones to start, but it can become an extremely profitable empire if you’re willing to listen to your customers and learn the best ways to make a profit. Before you can work here, you will need to fund your business. This guide covers how to start a Marijuana Dispensary business in BitLife.

How starting a Marijuana Dispensary business works in BitLife

Before you can begin working on your Marijuana DIspensary business, you must make sure you’ve purchased the Business Job Pack. You can see if it’s on your BitLife account underneath the Occupation tab in the Special Careers. If you have not purchased it, return to your smartphone’s application store of choice, where you’ve downloaded BitLife, and choose to buy the Business Job Pack. After you’ve done this and updated BitLife, the option to explore the Startup Businesses will be available to you.

Now, return to the Occupation Page, scroll down to the Special Careers, and explore the Business section. You should see starting a Marijuana Dispensary as a viable option, but you will need to make sure you have at least $1,880,000 on your character to invest in this business. An excellent way to do this before starting this business is for your character to begin their life as an athlete or a movie star, earning them a good amount of money quickly. Then, when your character reaches 30 years old, they should have enough money to start the Marijuana Dispensary, and then they can begin working in this business.

Once the Marijuana Dispensary is underway, you will need to begin creating unique products for your customers, working through Annual Reports, increasing your Business Performance, and working alongside your employees. The best way to do this is to consider what your customers think of your products and make sure your employees are happy by giving them bonuses and conducting team-building exercises. Building up your Marijuana Dispensary will take time, but it’s a worthwhile investment.