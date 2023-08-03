Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Switch Party Members in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will travel with a diverse crowd of characters, each with unique classes, talents, and personalities. These unique characters bring something valuable to your adventure, but you can only have four party members. You cannot have any more.

There will be a point in Baldur’s Gate 3 where you discover more characters you can meet on your journey. However, if you already have four party members, you’ll switch someone out to create a specific group. Here’s what you need to know about switching out party members in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Changing Party Members Works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each time you want to switch out any party members, you must set up camp in Baldur’s Gate 3. Thankfully, it does not require you to take a long rest. However, you do need to make sure you’re returned to camp. While in the center, speak with one of the party members you’re currently traveling with, and ask them to stay in camp.

More often than not, the character will be discouraged by this choice, saying that they’d rather be out there, doing something with you during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign rather than being stuck there. However, despite this negative language, I can assure you that this character will not be a negative relationship with your character. No positive or negative relationship occurs, and you’ll free up a slot to invite another character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to removing a party member in Baldur’s Gate 3, adding a party member works much the same way. You need to track down where that character is in your camp, speak with them, and ask if they’d want to join you. They’ll be excited to partake in the adventure with you and look forward to seeing what mischief you can get into.

It’s important to note that anyone not in your party won’t gain any positive or negative relationship points with your character. That’s reserved for anyone you’re traveling with. But everyone still gains XP, even if they’re not involved with your current party.

If you’re worried about a character becoming underleveled during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, don’t worry. Everyone roughly stays close to the same level, plus or minus a few points based on the number of Inspiration points you’ve had during the campaign.