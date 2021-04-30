How to take a snapshot of a wild Dodrio, Mantine, or Skarmory in Pokémon Go for New Pokémon Snap Celebration

There are several tasks players can complete in Pokémon Go as they work their way through the New Pokémon Snap Celebration tasks. These tasks are for the limited time event that will be happening from April 29 to May 2 to celebrate the release of the New Pokémon Snap to the Nintendo Switch. One of the final tasks in this timed research requires players to take a snapshot of a wild Dodrio, Mantine, or a Skarmory, which can be exceptionally difficult.

We found the best way to approach this task was to complete the field research task Take five Snapshots of Wild Pokémon. You can receive this field research task by spinning a Pokéstop in your local area. If you don’t receive this specific task, you can always trash it and grab a new one from a fresh Pokéstop. You won’t receive anything from a Pokéstop that’s still on a cooldown.

Once you have this task, you can find any Pokémon in the wild and take a snapshot of them. Taking a snapshot of them does not mean you need to catch them. There’s a small camera icon at the top of the screen you can click to take a picture of the Pokémon in front of you. If you’re in AR mode, you’ll see the immediate real-world background of the Pokémon. After taking the picture, you can exit the encounter and find another wild Pokémon. When all five snapshots have been taken, the reward for the field research is you receive an encounter from a Dodrio, Mantine, or a Skarmory.

That’s the quickest way to finish the task. However, Mantine and Skarmory have a chance to appear in front of you in the wild. If this happens to you, you can take a quick snapshot of them while you have the task in your timed research list, and you’re good to go.