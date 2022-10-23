How to take Diego’s keycard in El Sin Nombre in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

El Sin Nombre is the 11th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s something of a stealth mission. Playing as John “Soap” McTavish, you infiltrate the mansion of Diego, a cartel lieutenant, in the hope that he’ll lead you to his boss, El Sin Nombre, and that he won’t kill you.

Related: What is the launch date of Raids in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

How to take Diego’s keycard from the second-floor ofrenda

After surviving a brutal interrogation at the hands of Valeria, you’re taken inside the house, and Alejandro gives you a mask and a knife. At this point, you can approach the mission in two different ways. Either take Diego’s keycard so that you can use it to take the elevator to the third floor, or somehow find a way to the roof. If you choose the keycard route, then here’s how to do it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go straight ahead south from the elevator, and all the way to the end of the terrace. Turn left through a small open gate, then left again through the open glass doors. Turn right into the hallway and wait for the guard at the bottom of the stairs to leave. Go up the stairs, staying crouched from now on. At the top, go through the first doorway on the left, and take throwing knives from the small, round table, and from the bar at the far end of the room.

Turn right out of this room, and use one of the throwing knives to take down the guard outside the ofrenda. Open the door to the ofrenda, and throw a knife at the guard on the right. Now sneak up behind Diego and take him down. Once he’s dead, you can take his keycard from the altar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get back to the elevator

Screenshot by Gamepur

Guards are on their way, so turn around and hide between the wall and the furniture on the right. Wait for two guards to come past (they won’t see you), then go back the way you came through the billiard room. Hide on the little balcony halfway up the stairs, and wait for two guards to come past, then use a throwing knife on the guard at the bottom of the stairs. Once you’re back on the first floor, you can walk around without being attacked, so long as you keep your weapon concealed (if you have one), so go straight back to the elevator and take it to the third floor.