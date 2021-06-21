How to tip the bus driver in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

New seasons in Fortnite will often bring new mechanics for players to explore. In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, one of those new mechanics is tipping the bus driver. While thanking the bus driver in Fortnite has always been a thing, this is a new way to express your appreciation.

Players can tip the bus driver by visiting certain NPCs on the map and paying different amounts of Gold Bars. There are two different tip ranges, 500 Gold Bars and 4000 Gold Bars.

Dreamflower – 4,000 Gold Bars tip only

Guggimon – both

Sunny – both

Dreamflower can be found at Flopper Pond to the South of Believer Beach. Sunny can be found near the pier at Believer Beach, and Guggimon can be found near the Lockie Lighthouse.

What happens when you tip the Bus Driver?

At the moment, when you tip the Bus Driver, a message will appear in the feed that states how much you have tipped them for. It doesn’t appear to be tied to any kind of secret of thing like that. They also do not appear to be attached to any of the Legacies at this point in time, although that can change as the season goes on.

We do expect this mechanic will become more meaningful, or at least have some form of point, before the end of the season, so stayed tuned for further information and updates.