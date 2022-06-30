How to travel 500 meters in the Slipstream around Rave Cave in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 introduces a handful of never-before-seen features in the battle royale, and players will need to experience a ton of them in order to complete some of its XP-filled challenges. One that comes to mind is the complicated task of traveling 500 meters in the Slipstream around Rave Cave. This structure cannot be found marked on the map, but it is one of the season’s most notable additions. Here is what the Slipstream is and how to use it.

What is the Slipstream in Fortnite?

The Slipstream functions as one large air current that loops around Rave Cave and even stretches to Logjam Lotus and the Seven Outpost II landmark. If you are simply looking to knock out this quest, we recommend heading to the loop directly from the Battle Bus, as you can glide right into the current and ride it instantly. You will need to be sure to stay at the center of the current in order to keep moving.

This loop spans just over 1,000 meters, so you can expect to travel about half its length until the quest is finished. Once complete, it will lend you an additional 15,000 XP toward your next Battle Pass level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Slipstream is not the only must-see feature around Rave Cave. Players can also complete this challenge inside one of the area’s Ballers, a battery-charged vehicle that can ram or stick to nearby objects. As the quest is a part of Week 4’s challenge set, there are six others for players to earn XP from. These include destroying Timber Pines with Ripsaw Launchers and simpler tasks like mantling onto an edge within three seconds of sliding.