How to plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The longer Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 sticks around, the harder its seasonal challenges become for players. For Week 4 of the battle royale, players will be sent on the quest of finding Reality Seeds and planting them in little-known landmark locations Sunflower’s Saplings and Fungi Farms. Here’s how you can pull off this multi-step challenge and get closer to your next Battle Pass level.

How to get Reality Seeds in Fortnite

Unlike most items in the loot pool, Reality Seeds cannot be discovered as ground loot or inside of chests. Rather, they can be found within the destructible round plants that spawn in droves around Reality Falls and Logjam Lotus. You can throw these seeds on the ground to create Saplings that grow various types of guns and health supplies, like Mythic Weapons.

Where to find Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm

With a Reality Seed in your inventory, you are now set to head to the Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm landmark to finish this entire quest. As marked below, Sunflower’s Saplings is a small vegetable garden located between Shifty Shafts and The Daily Bugle near the top of the map. However, those who’ve picked up their Reality Seed from Reality Falls may find it best to travel to Fungi Farm, as it is set southwest of Greasy Grove. Once at either landmark, simply throw down and plant one seed to complete the challenge.

Players chasing after the Battle Pass’s Darth Vader skin or Super Level Styles have plenty of other ways to earn mass amounts of XP. For one, this quest is just one of seven introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 4. Other challenges within the set include heading to crashed IO Airships to search ammo boxes and destroying Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher.