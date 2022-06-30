How to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are tons of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges that consist of simply dealing damage to specific structures. This includes the challenge of knocking down Timber Pines with the recently added Ripsaw Launcher. Although it can take seconds to gain its massive XP reward, you will need to know where to find the launcher and this special type of tree.

Where to find Timber Pines and a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite

To begin the quest, you’ll want to pick up a Ripsaw Launcher from the Chop Shop, a red barn that is directly north of Logjam Lotus. The location spawns six Ripsaws and you can find them on the barn’s first floor walls. The launcher works wonders when trying to destroy any building or structure, but keep in mind, it also functions as a weapon that repeatedly deals 60 damage to enemies for 10 seconds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Timber Pines can then be found anywhere on the map, but they don’t share the same appearance as most trees. These are known as the tallest, thickest trees in the game and only have leaves at the top of them (as shown above). Luckily, there are more than enough Timber Pines around the Chop Shop and rest of the snowy biome for you to complete this challenge. Once one is found, you can either aim and shoot the launcher’s blade at the tree to knock it down or simply have the launcher touch the tree for it to instantly fall.

The quest will then reward you 15,000 XP once five Timber Pines are knocked down, but there are several other new challenges to do, as well. Fortnite’s Week 4 introduces six other quests that offer the same amount of XP, meaning you have the opportunity to collect a whooping 105,000 XP in total. Aside from knocking down Timber Pines, the set also tasks players with destroying structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle and dealing damage with a vehicle.