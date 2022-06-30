Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 4 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite may alter its map, loot pool, and Item Shop regularly, but one element will always remain the same: the release of seven new seasonal quests each week. For Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 4, these quests largely revolve around exploring the battle royale’s landmark locations and using some of the latest weapons. Here’s every quest you can expect to earn XP from in Week 4.

All Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 4 challenges in Fortnite

Carrying on the tradition from previous weeks, each quest completed from Week 4 will result in a 15,000 XP reward. That means you have the potential to earn a total of 105,000 XP from the entire set, excluding any Supercharged XP bonuses. It’s certainly an offer worth taking, considering these challenges feature basic tasks like mantling on an edge and dealing damage with the unvaulted E-11 Blaster Rifle.

Each of the challenges and their requirements can be found listed below.

Mantle onto an edge within three seconds of sliding (0/3)

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/250)

Destroy structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (0/15)

Knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher (0/5)

Travel 500 Meters in the Slipstream around Rave Cave (0/500)

Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm (0/1)

Search chests or ammo boxes at crashed IO Airships (0/2)

As always, we will be adding links above to guides that should aid in completing the more complex quests. Completing all quests will be crucial to unlocking the Battle Pass’s Darth Vader skin and Super Level Styles. These styles can be discovered and unlocked through the Bonus Rewards tab, including new colorful outfits for skins like Stormfarer, Sabina, and Adira.