How to travel while having icy feet in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

The holidays are here, which means it’s time for Fortnite’s annual Winterfest in-game event. As with previous years, there are quite a few challenges and quests for you to complete throughout the event, one of which requires you to travel while having icy feet. Here’s how to do that in Winterfest 2021.

This quest should unlock on December 19, and it will require you to travel 200 meters while having icy feet. Icy feet is a status effect that, appropriately enough, encases your character’s feet in ice, causing them to slip and slide as they move around.

There are quite a few ways to obtain icy feet. You could use the Icy Grappler, get blasted by the Chiller Grenade, or destroy a Sneaky Snowman. Each of these actions will grant you the status effect, after which you should be able to start hoofing it to reach the quest’s 200-meter requirement. We recommend you use the Icy Grappler, as it’s a weapon designed to boost your mobility that should help you complete the quest in no time. Using Chiller Grenades, which drop in stacks of three, on yourself prior to moving is also a good alternative.

Winterfest 2021 is in full swing with a variety of presents to collect and challenges to complete. If you’re looking for tips on how to open presents or which presents are available during this seasonal event, check out our ongoing coverage on Winterfest.