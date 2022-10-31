How to unlock Heaven-on-High in Final Fantasy XIV

Introduced in the Stormblood expansion, Heaven-on-High is Final Fantasy XIV’s second Deep Dungeon, and it is a sight to behold. Towering above Onokoro in all its glory, the call for easy EXP and rare treasures is, once again, hard for many Warriors of Light to ignore. This Deep Dungeon has it all with exclusive rewards, including a special mount for clearing floor 100 four times. Here is how players can unlock Heaven-on-High.

Where and how to unlock Heaven-on-High in FFXIV

Heaven-on-High can be unlocked by completing the quest ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door,’ located at The Ruby Sea. Players will need a Disciple of War or Magic at level 61 or higher in order to proceed with the unlock. Teleport to the Aetheryte at Onokoro and head towards Isari. Talk to Hamakaze, who is located at (X: 6.2, Y: 11.7), to begin the quest. This quest also has 2 other prerequisites, completing the Main Scenario Quest’ Tide Goes in, Imperials Go Out,’ and clearing floor 50 of the Palace of the Dead.

Once unlocked, players will be able to enter the Deep Dungeon by talking to Kyusei, located at Crick (The Ruby Sea (X:21.4, Y:9.2). Like the Palace of the Dead, Heaven-on-High has its own independent leveling system, and players will have to accumulate Aetherpool Arm and Aetherpool Armor in order to gain better stats in this Deep Dungeon. One thing to note is that the Aetherpool stats from the Palace of the Dead do not carry over to Heaven-on-High, so players would be starting from scratch.