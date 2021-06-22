How to unlock the Silver, Golden, and Prismatic Styles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Just like previous season, Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite will have some secret skins for players to unlock once they get passed level 100 of the Battle Pass. This season it’s Silver, Golden, and Primastic styles for Sunny, Guggimon, Zyg, Doctor Sloane, and Rich Sanchez.

Unlocking the skins will work in a similar fashion to the previous seasons, in that you will need to unlock everything in the normal Battle Pass before you will be able to start working on them. The issue is also slightly complicated by the use of Battle Stars this season.

These Super Styles will appear in their own rewards pages under the Bonus Rewards section of the Battle Pass. Each page will have a number of rewards that you need to claim to unlock it, then each skins will also have a Battle Star cost to claim it. Each skin will cost 20 Battle Stars, regardless of the theme or tier of the skin.

So, all you need to do to unlock the skins is meet the unlock requirement of the page that contains the item that you want to get, then pay the Battle Star cost of that item and it will be added to your Locker.