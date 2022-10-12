Upgrading your tools in farming games is essential to making progress. If you just stay with the basic essentials, you won’t make it very far. In Coral Island, you’re expected to upgrade your tools as well. The formula for upgrading them follows a similar path to a game like Stardew Valley. Though if you’re new to farming games or haven’t played that particular title, you might be wondering how you can upgrade your tools in Coral Island?

How to upgrade your tools in Coral Island

You can upgrade your tools at the Blacksmith. When upgrading them, Pablo will give a list of everything he needs before he can work on your item. Not only that, but he’ll tell you how long he’ll need to keep whatever tool you’re upgrading. So be sure to plan ahead if you’re going to give him something important like your watering can or pickaxe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll notice that one of the items that Pablo requires is a certain number of metal bars. You can get metal bars by melting down five of an ore with one piece of coal and that will get you one bar. To make a furnace, you’ll get a blueprint from Pablo after you’ve explored the Cavern for the first time. A furnace requires 40 Stone and 20 Copper Ore to craft, resources that you can pretty easily by exploring the Cavern. Once you have the furnace, have the five ore in your hand and then place it into the furnace. Trying to place the coal in the furnace will just give you a notification saying what materials you need.

Where to get ore in Coral Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two places you can get ores from. The first and best way is to go to the Cavern, which opens up on Spring 5 in Year 1. As you explore the Cavern, you’ll only get copper ore and coal in its early levels. However, as you get further and further, the ores will get better. Though, you’re going to need to upgrade your pickaxe for the higher-quality ores. So, once you have enough money and enough resources, to make for example a copper pickaxe, make sure you go straight to Pablo to get that upgrade.

The first but expensive way is purchasing them from Pablo at the Blacksmith. However, we strongly recommend not doing this unless you have a lot of money and don’t feel like mining in the Cavern. You’ll be paying for ores that you can get for free in the Cavern.