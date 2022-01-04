How to use a Shield Keg in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

To use a Shield Keg in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you first have to find one. Shield Kegs can be found as ground loot, in Chests, and in Supply Drops, or can be bought from The Scientist at The Sanctuary or Lt. John Llama at the Llama Homestead. A Shield Keg is classed as Rare (blue), so it’s about as hard to find one as to find as a Tent or a Shield Potion. In other words, Rare, but not that rare. We found our first one in a chest after only about 10 minutes of looking.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use a Shield Keg, select it in your inventory, then use the fire button to throw it, just like you’d throw a grenade. It’ll burst open where it lands, spraying what looks like Slurp in a fountain with a few meters’ radius. It’s basically a cross between a Slurp Barrel and a Campfire, only you can carry and deploy it. The effect lasts for about a minute, which is more than enough time to get the shields of anyone within range from 0 to 100. Bear in mind though that not only can you and your teammates boost your shields from a Shield Keg, so can your enemies. So, deploy your Shield Keg wisely, and guard it fiercely.