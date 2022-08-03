When is the release date for Dead by Daylight: Project W?

Dead by Daylight has been quiet about Project W since their announcement during the Sixth Anniversary stream. Following the Behaviour Broadcast, it has been confirmed that Albert Wesker will be the next Killer to arrive at the game, alongside Survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers from the Resident Evil franchise. This will be a paid expansion. When is the release date for Project W in Dead by Daylight?

Release Date for Dead by Daylight: Project W

While we now have the confirmation of Albert Wesker as the primary villain for the Project W expansion, when he, along with Ada and Rebecca, will be available is still unknown. However, given that Dead by Daylight operates in three-month cycles, we can expect to see him sometime closer to the end of September or October this year.

We will likely receive a more extensive release date closer to these months. For now, we’ll have to be satisfied with the trailer of Rebecca and Ada attempting to get Kate Denson, one of the original Survivors, away from Wesker as he barrages through Raccoon City Police Station a map already existing in Dead by Daylight. Hopefully, the arrival of these three in Project W will add another map to the game, potentially a lab where Wesker prefers to operate on his experiments and his victims.

The end of the Project W trailer does show off some of Wesker’s music, likely when he’s chasing you when you’re playing as a Survivor. Although we do not have a full rundown of his abilities or what Wesker can do as a Killer, we know he’ll have the full power of the Oroboros Virus, though it doesn’t look like he will take on the complete form of the virus.