All Tome 12 – Discordance challenges in Dead by Daylight

Tomes in Dead by Daylight present players with challenges to complete in exchange for Rift Fragments and Bloodpoints. They’re a great way to get one step closer to hitting level 50 in the Bloodweb, but also give you something else to consider in each Trial. This guide outlines all the challenges in Tome 12 – Discordance, so you know what to pick next when you sit down to play the game.

All Level 1 Tome 12 – Discordance challenges

Below is every Level 1 challenge in Tome 12 – Discordance. Once you reach the right-hand side of Level 1, which doesn’t require completing every challenge, you’ll unlock 10 Rift Fragments and the Bizzare Bunny Charm.

Dark Adherent : Hook 4 Survivors in a single Trial. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

: Hook 4 Survivors in a single Trial. Grease Monkey : Fully deplete 3 Toolboxes. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Fully deplete 3 Toolboxes. Scrap Yard : Damage 6 generators. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Damage 6 generators. Bloody Rewards : Earn 50,000 Bloodpoints. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Earn 50,000 Bloodpoints. Life Giver : Heal a total of 3 health states of any Survivor. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Heal a total of 3 health states of any Survivor. Glyph Communer : Commune with 2 Blue Glyphs. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints.

: Commune with 2 Blue Glyphs. Strategic Alliance : Perform a cooperative action for 90 seconds. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Perform a cooperative action for 90 seconds. Jump-Start: Vault a pallet or window while in a chase 2 times in a single Trial. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

Vault a pallet or window while in a chase 2 times in a single Trial. Lethal Strike : Hit 6 Survivors while performing a Lethal Rush as The Blight in a single Trial. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

: Hit 6 Survivors while performing a Lethal Rush as The Blight in a single Trial. Diverse Despair : Hook 4 different Survivors. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Hook 4 different Survivors. Craft Time’s Over : Cleanse 8 Totems. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Cleanse 8 Totems. Liberator : Unhook 4 Survivors. These must be safe unhooks or they don’t count. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Unhook 4 Survivors. These must be safe unhooks or they don’t count. A Bit More in the Tank : Escape 2 chases while using the Overcome perk in a single Trial. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

: Escape 2 chases while using the Overcome perk in a single Trial. Predator or Prey : Earn a total of 3 Evader or Chaser Emblems of at least bronze quality. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Earn a total of 3 Evader or Chaser Emblems of at least bronze quality. Another for The Entity : Sacrifice 2 Survivors to The Entity in a single Trial. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

: Sacrifice 2 Survivors to The Entity in a single Trial. Knockout : Knock down 8 Survivors. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Knock down 8 Survivors. Skilled Operator : Succeed at 12 skill checks. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Succeed at 12 skill checks. Glyph Massacre : Commune with the Orange Glyph and then hook 6 Survivors. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints.

: Commune with the Orange Glyph and then hook 6 Survivors. Keep Your Enemies Closer : Hide within 10 meters of the Killer without being caught for a total of 15 seconds in a single Trial. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

: Hide within 10 meters of the Killer without being caught for a total of 15 seconds in a single Trial. Reverent : Sacrifice 6 Survivors to The Entity. Rewards : 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints.

: Sacrifice 6 Survivors to The Entity. Strength in Numbers : Survive while at least 1 other Survivor escapes the Trial as Jonah Vasquez. You must remain in the Trial while they escape. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

: Survive while at least 1 other Survivor escapes the Trial as Jonah Vasquez. You must remain in the Trial while they escape. Dragon’s Hit : Hit a Survivor suffering from the Exposed status effect with your weapon 2 times while using the Dragon’s Grip perk in a single Trial. Rewards : 5 Rift Fragments, 25,000 Bloodpoints, and 1 Tome Page.

: Hit a Survivor suffering from the Exposed status effect with your weapon 2 times while using the Dragon’s Grip perk in a single Trial.

What are Tomes in Dead by Daylight?

Tomes are similar to seasons in Dead by Daylight. While they’re live, players can earn Rift Fragments from them by completing the challenges within. These Rift Fragments add progress to the current Rift, which usually lasts around 70 days. The rift has a free and premium track and is how players unlock exclusive cosmetics each season in the game. You can’t unlock these cosmetics without completing challenges in a Tome.

However, once a season or Rift has ended, most Tomes stay in the game for players to complete at their leisure. You can do this by selecting the Tome in The Archives and working your way through each challenge, regardless of whether that Tome is live or not. Tomes also provide lore in Dead by Daylight. Every challenge with a page icon on it unlocks new lore for your to read, adding to the game’s universe.