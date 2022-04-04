How to win the Mini Seasons championship in MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22’s new Mini Seasons game mode offers up dozens of rewards to those who master it, but they won’t come to easy to most players. The fictional “Global League” consists of seven other teams that are entirely based off of other players’ Diamond Dynasty teams. Thus, you should expect nothing but diamond-tier players on opposing teams, like Randy Johnson, Bryce Harper, and of course, the one and only Mike Trout.

That being said, it isn’t impossible for even beginners to triumph over these talented teams. With each game being made up of just three innings, there are a few strategies that should make your lineup championship bound. Here’s everything you need to do to net the Mini Seasons Championship and the 16-Pack reward it comes with.

Know how to configure your lineup

The biggest mistake one can make in Mini Seasons is by having their best power hitters at the top spots in their lineup. As all of these teams are likely to have one or two of the best pitchers in the game, you won’t see as many home runs as you usually would in other modes. Thus, you’re better off putting those who succeed in batting for contact at the top of your lineup.

At the time of writing, the Faces of the Franchise program offers up rewards early on like George Brett, Michael Young, and Johnny Damon. Batters like these are to known to get doubles with almost every other at-bat, ultimately setting up your power hitters for an RBI — even if it is from a sacrifice fly.

Speed reigns supreme

As you only have nine outs to win a game, a speedy player become the greatest asset in Mini Seasons. They don’t even need to be excellent hitters or fielders, either. Reason being, you’ll want to substitute them in after you get one player on base. After that’s done, it should only take one or two sacrifice flies to get this baserunner home. It sounds too good to be true, but as short as these games are, this strategy becomes the best method to get that 1-0 win.

It is also important to point out that games in extra-innings will begin with a runner on second. These runners will automatically be assigned, so be sure to sub in your fastest player before taking an at-bat.

We advise those interested in trying out this strategy to invest in cheap speed-demons, such as Harrison Bader, Billy Hamilton, or Adalberto Mondesi. Billy Hamilton may be the best of the bunch, as he is typically sold on the marketplace at around 100 Stubs and has a 99 Stealing rating.

Scout your opponent ahead of time

Before even heading onto the field, one of the best tactics to take is by seeing each team’s lineup and starting pitcher. This can be done by hovering over a team in your schedule and clicking on the “View Team Info” option. By scouting this, you can first see whether their using a left or right-handed pitcher, and then constructing your lineup with those have the best chance to get a hit off of them.

Secondly, this can also dictate who you use to pitch during the game. In most instances, pitchers that share the same dominant hand as the batter are at an advantage. This is because most breaking balls they throw will be moving away from the batter — making it much tougher to hit. So, if you notice their lineup is built mainly of right-handed hitters, then you’ll want to use right-handed pitchers each inning.

